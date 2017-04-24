Putin's spokesman says Kremlin never had any aversion to Macron

ST. PETERSBURG, April 24. /TASS/. It is wrong to say that Moscow was unhappy to see the leader of France’s En Marche! movement, Emmanuel Macron, win the first round of presidential elections in France, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"These are utterly erroneous allegations, and rather primitive," he told journalists.

"Traditionally, Russia is ready and willing to build good relations with those who think the same way and who believe that the current differences can be settled only through dialogue, by taking into account mutual interests," Peskov stressed. "It is wrong to say that Russia shows favoritism towards anyone among the candidates."

"Russia has never interfered, doesn’t interfere and will never interfere into electoral processes in other countries," he trumpeted.

Moscow respects the French people’s choice and is keen to develop relations with France:

"It is a very important election on the European continent," Peskov said commenting on the first round of the French presidential election.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that "Russia and France share a long history of relations." "We seek to further develop these ties," he stressed.

"As far as the election is concerned, we respect the choice of the French people. It is the French people who should decide who will be the country’s president," the Russian presidential spokesman noted.

The first round of presidential elections was held in France on Sunday, April 23. According to the French interior ministry, Macron is leading in the first round of voting with 23.68% of the vote. His chief rival, National Front leader Marine Le Pen scored 21.43% of votes. The runoff vote will be held on May 7.

Alleged hacker attacks

Allegations about Russian hackers’ attacks against US Democratic Party’s servers during the presidential election campaign have not been confirmed to this day and the latest statements about similar attacks against French presidential candidate Emanuel Macron look pretty much like claims from Washington, Peskov emphasized.

"All this is a reminder of the accusations that were heard from Washington just recently and that have remained unconfirmed to this day, which does no credit to those who made them," Peskov said when asked for a comment about French media speculations Macron’s election team was attacked by hackers from Russia.

"What groups are these? Why Russia [was pointed at as the attacker?]" Peskov reiterated.