Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin's spokesman says Kremlin never had any aversion to Macron

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 24, 15:12 UTC+3
Emmanuel Macron was declared winner in the first round of the presidential election in France, scoring 23.75%
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Christophe Ena

ST. PETERSBURG, April 24. /TASS/. It is wrong to say that Moscow was unhappy to see the leader of France’s En Marche! movement, Emmanuel Macron, win the first round of presidential elections in France, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Read also
Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen to face each other in runoff

"These are utterly erroneous allegations, and rather primitive," he told journalists.

"Traditionally, Russia is ready and willing to build good relations with those who think the same way and who believe that the current differences can be settled only through dialogue, by taking into account mutual interests," Peskov stressed. "It is wrong to say that Russia shows favoritism towards anyone among the candidates."

"Russia has never interfered, doesn’t interfere and will never interfere into electoral processes in other countries," he trumpeted. 

Moscow respects the French people’s choice and is keen to develop relations with France:

"It is a very important election on the European continent," Peskov said commenting on the first round of the French presidential election.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that "Russia and France share a long history of relations." "We seek to further develop these ties," he stressed.

"As far as the election is concerned, we respect the choice of the French people. It is the French people who should decide who will be the country’s president," the Russian presidential spokesman noted.

The first round of presidential elections was held in France on Sunday, April 23. According to the French interior ministry, Macron is leading in the first round of voting with 23.68% of the vote. His chief rival, National Front leader Marine Le Pen scored 21.43% of votes. The runoff vote will be held on May 7.

Alleged hacker attacks 

Allegations about Russian hackers’ attacks against US Democratic Party’s servers during the presidential election campaign have not been confirmed to this day and the latest statements about similar attacks against French presidential candidate Emanuel Macron look pretty much like claims from Washington, Peskov emphasized. 

Read also
Former National Security Agency deputy director Chris Inglis
Ex-NSA deputy director affirms Russia couldn’t have changed one single vote in US election

"All this is a reminder of the accusations that were heard from Washington just recently and that have remained unconfirmed to this day, which does no credit to those who made them," Peskov said when asked for a comment about French media speculations Macron’s election team was attacked by hackers from Russia.

"What groups are these? Why Russia [was pointed at as the attacker?]" Peskov reiterated.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy French presidential election 2017
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
3
Berlin troubled over Jehovah’s Witnesses' ban in Russia
4
Lavrov notes anti-Russia sanctions brought up during talks with Mogherini
5
Kremlin says no grounds not to believe Chechen leader Kadyrov
6
Russia’s seaborne air defense system to receive three types of missiles
7
Russian diplomat warns about possible false flag near Damascus
TOP STORIES
Реклама