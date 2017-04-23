Back to Main page
LIVE updates: French presidential election 2017

World
April 23, 8:57 UTC+3
French citizens are voting in the first round of presidential election
© REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

The presidential campaign, that has proved to be one of the most dramatic in the country’s history, has left voters with four front runners: far right National Front party leader Marine Le Pen, far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, centrist Emmanuel Macron and centre-right Republican Francois Fillon.  In total, 11 candidates have received approval to run in the election.

The run-off is scheduled for May 7.

Here are all the latest news, polls and results from TASS:

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
