Macron’s main task will be to strengthen relations inside EU, ties with USA - expert

World
May 08, 2:18 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"I do not think the President of France will make significant changes in relations with Russia," Program Director of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club said

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Main tasks of Emmanuel Macron, who won the second tour of presidential elections in France, will be reinforcement of Paris positions in the European Union and strengthening of France’s stance in relations with the United States, Program Director of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club Timofei Bordachev told TASS on Monday.

"I do not think the President of France will make significant changes in relations with Russia because his main task will be to strengthen the position of France inside the European Union and in relations with France," the expert said. "This will be paramount for him. It will be much easier to sacrifice relations with Russia because France will hardly be able to lose anything: relations highly degraded recently and therefore Russia will hardly be a priority for the new president," Bordachev said.

The new president of France will have to make urgent decisions in the economy, the Russian expert said. "President Macron should make highly important and urgent decisions related to the economic situation in the country," Bordachev said. "We are at a point of high uncertainty regarding developments in France in coming years. A large-scale crisis is possible in five years," he added.

Countries
France
