SHENZHEN /China/, November 19. /TASS/. China, Russia and the United States cannot change each other and must be building their relations based on the mutual respect, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday.

"China, Russia and the United States have different national conditions and no one can change the other. This is the result of historical development and the independent choices made by the peoples of these countries," Xi said speaking at the opening of the trilateral summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province.

"The right approach is about the mutual respect, finding common ground while preserving differences and fostering joint development," the Chinese president added.