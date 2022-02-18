Threat of global terror looms over the world, UN chief warns

MUNICH, February 18. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for enhancing international efforts, especially in Africa, to combat a global terrorism threat.

"The threat of global terror looms over the world. In Syria, Da’esh (the Islamic State, a terror group outlawed in Russia - TASS) is using children as human shields," Guterres said at the opening of the Munich Security Conference.

"The risks of terrorist spill over out of Afghanistan, as well as the alarming spread of terrorism in some African countries show how adept terrorists are at exploiting power vacuums and subverting fragile states," he noted.

"We need robust African peace enforcement and counter-terrorist operations, mandated by the UN Security Council under Chapter VII of the Charter, with stable and predictable funding," Guterres stressed.