UN chief believes tensions around Ukraine won’t morph into military conflict

MUNICH, February 18. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believes that heightened tensions around Ukraine won’t morph into a military conflict.

"With a concentration of Russian troops around Ukraine, I am deeply concerned about heightened tensions and increased speculation about a military conflict in Europe," Guterres said at the opening of the Munich Security Conference. "I still think it will not happen. But if it did, it would be catastrophic."

"There is no alternative to diplomacy. All issues, including the most intractable, must be addressed through diplomatic frameworks. It’s high time to seriously de-escalate," Guterres said.

The West and Kiev have been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.