Pullout of mercenaries should not interfere with Libya’s elections — UN adviser

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The issue of foreign mercenaries’ withdrawal from Libya should not be an obstacle to nationwide elections in that country, Stephanie Williams, Special Adviser of the United Nations Secretary-General on Libya, said in an interview with TASS.

"What I’ve said is that the issue of the mercenaries shouldn’t be an impediment for the electoral process. Some have said, ‘Well, you can’t have elections until all of the mercenaries are withdrawn.’ And the fact is they have local elections in Libya that have occurred throughout the recent period, including that there were mercenaries on the ground," she said.

Williams also mentioned that "some foreign mercenaries have been withdrawn from Libya this January, and the United Nations believes that it is a good first step in the pullout of foreign troops and mercenaries from that country."

"This (the withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign troops - TASS) is, of course, the work of the joint military commission 5+5 (which comprises five military representatives fielded by western regions and five more by eastern regions - TASS)," she noted.

"They had put forward a plan. There was the withdrawal of some mercenaries earlier this month. That’s a good first step, this has to be very carefully coordinated with countries, capitals involved, whose nationals are serving as mercenaries in Libya," Williams added.