Number of coronavirus cases in Poland rises by over 25,000

WARSAW, March 17. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Poland over the past day increased by 25,052, which was the highest figure since November 2020, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

At the end of the last day, the department also reported 453 deaths and 6,001 patients who have recovered. In total, starting from March 4, 2020, when the first coronavirus case was detected in the country, 1,956,974 people were infected with it, 48,032 died, 1,593,165 recovered. Over the entire period of the pandemic in Poland, more than 10.8 mln coronavirus tests were performed.

At the moment, there are about 21,500 patients with coronavirus in Polish hospitals, 2,193 of them are connected to ventilators. More than 327,000 people are in quarantine. At the moment, the country has a total of 29,900 beds for COVID-19 patients and 2,900 ventilators.

Vaccination against coronavirus began in Poland on December 27, 2020. In two and a half months, the country received more than 5.3 mln doses of vaccine from Pfizer and Moderna, as well as AstraZeneca.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.