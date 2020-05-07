Kazakh, Russian presidents discuss upcoming meeting of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council

NUR-SULTAN, May 8. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have discussed preparations for a meeting of the Eurasian Economic Council, the Kazakh presidential press service said in a statement on Thursday, following a telephone call between the two presidents.

"Before concluding the conversation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin considered matters related to the upcoming meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council," the statement reads.

According to reports, the meeting is scheduled to take place on May 19.

"When discussing the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the parties welcomed close cooperation between the two countries. Vladimir Putin said that Russia was monitoring the Kazakh government’s steps to prevent the infection from spreading. The Russian leader commended Kazakhstan’s measures aimed at supporting individuals and small and medium-sized businesses," the statement adds.

The two heads of state also exchanged congratulations on the 75th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The Kremlin press service said earlier in a statement that Putin and Tokayev had pointed out that the anniversary had special significance for the two countries’ people, determined to preserve memory of their fathers and grandfathers who had crushed Nazism.

