At least 15 people killed in plane crash in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN, December 27. /TASS/. Kazakhstan’s president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared December 28 a national day of mourning in the wake of Friday’s Bek Air plane crash near Almaty, Presidential Spokesman Berik Uali wrote on his Facebook page.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared December 28, 2019, a national day of mourning in connection with the deadly passenger plane crash near Almaty," he wrote.

According to the latest reports, the plane crash claimed the lives of 15 people.