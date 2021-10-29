CoviVac vaccine developer suggests possibility of partnership to beef up production

VERONA, October 29. /TASS/. Russia’s Chumakov Federal Scientific Center, the developer of the Covivac jab, might partner up if there is a need to boost production, its Development Director Konstantin Chernov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum.

"We are thinking of it. In September, we installed extra equipment and launched it, having increased CoviVac’s production capabilities multiple times. Now, as you can see, we don’t make any unwarranted promises, we only do so, when we’ve done something. If there is a need to beef up production, we will explore this option. Again, if we need a partner, this will be a matter of expediency. We cannot invest and promise something to a partner, it has to be understood that this product will enjoy demand on the local or international market," Chernov said.

The Russian Ministry of Health registered the CoviVac inactivated whole virion vaccine on February 19.