Available vaccines ‘effective enough’ against delta strain — Chumakov Center

VERONA /Italy/, October 29. /TASS/. The Chumakov Center, the developer of CoviVac, a coronavirus vaccine, is still undecided if it should hurry to create a special vaccine against the delta strain of the novel coronavirus, as the vaccines already available are "effective enough," the center's director for development, Konstantin Chernov, said on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum on Friday.

"For now we are in the process of research. Our aim is to find out if it is really worth launching a full-scale project. At the moment we can see that the existing vaccines (and not only our one) are effective enough against the delta strain, if used on a massive scale. We will join in and make a special delta-vaccine, of course, if need be."

Chernov explained that "the choice is between focusing efforts on mass vaccination or on the development of some new drugs."

The delta strain was identified in India in October 2020. Currently it is in circulation virtually in all countries around the world. In Russia, it is the main type of virus. In September, it accounted for 97% of the newly-identified COVID cases.