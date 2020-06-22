Over 1,110 patients recover from COVID-19 in Moscow in past 24 hours

MOSCOW, June 22. /TASS/. A total of 1,114 people have recovered from COVID-19, a disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the past 24 hours in Moscow, with the total number of recoveries reaching 136,670, Moscow Deputy Mayor Anastasia Rakova informed on Monday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow continues to rise. In the past 24 hours, 1,114 patients have recovered after undergoing treatment. In total, 136,670 people have recovered from the infection," she said.

All patients will remain under medical supervision after being discharged from hospitals and will receive recommendations.

The recovered Moscow citizens have been asked to donate their plasma to treat coronavirus patients. People aged 18 to 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.

