First launch of Soyuz-2 rocket scheduled for February 3 from Plesetsk spaceport

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The first launch of a Soyuz-2 carrier rocket this year is scheduled for February 3 from the Plesetsk spaceport in the Arkhangelsk Region in Russia’s north, the YaTV online media outlet of the Yamal district announced on its VKontakte account on Tuesday.

"The launch of a Soyuz-2 carrier rocket is scheduled for February 3, 2022 (February 4 and 5 as back-up dates) from the Plesetsk spaceport," the media outlet said in a message.

According to calculations, the rocket’s separating parts are expected to drop in the areas located between the village of Yar-Sale and the Ports-Yakha trading post, the village of Panayevsk and the Khadyta-Yakha trading post. The district’s residents were requested to refrain from trips across these localities.

The previous launch from the Plesetsk spaceport took place on December 27 as part of the tests of an Angara-A5 heavy carrier rocket. This was the final launch in 2021.