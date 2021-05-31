Russian developer ready to provide CoviVac vaccine to UNICEF

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Russia’s Chumakov Center is ready to provide its CoviVac coronavirus vaccine to the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) once it receives documents on the vaccine’s prequalification by the World Health Organization (WHO) and meets the domestic demand, the center’s Director General Aidar Ishmukhametov told TASS.

"We held a working meeting with top UNICEF officials today, considering cooperation issues and discussing the prospects for the World Health Organization’s pre-qualification of CoviVac. UNICEF expressed interest in getting our vaccine and I think that it will be possible, but only after we receive prequalification documents from the WHO and the Russian market’s needs for our vaccine are met," he pointed out.

Ishmukhametov noted that the UNICEF officials had commended the high quality of the Chumakov Center’s products.

On February 19, the Russian Health Ministry registered an inactivated whole virion vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products.