MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit the Chinese city of Shenzhen on November 18-19 to participate in events of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Indeed, a very important trip to the Chinese city of Shenzhen lies ahead, where a meeting of the leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum economies - or the APEC summit - will take place on November 18-19. This is already the 33rd event of this level," Ushakov said. "Our president will take part in this summit," he added.

The presidential aide noted that the summits have been held since 1993. "Our country joined APEC in 1998, alongside Vietnam and Peru. Following that, an informal moratorium on further expansion was put in place. In other words, APEC will continue to operate in its current composition," the Kremlin official clarified.

"China holds the forum's chairmanship in 2026 and has chosen the theme 'Building an Asia-Pacific Community for Shared Prosperity.' It is a fine, resonant slogan," Ushakov remarked.

He emphasized that APEC serves as the premier platform for economic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region. The grouping comprises 21 economies. "Why 'economies'? Because that is the term APEC uses, given the inclusion of Hong Kong and Taiwan. The 21 economies are Russia, Australia, Brunei, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Canada, China, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, Chile, and Japan," the Russian presidential aide explained.

The forum’s goals include fostering inclusive and sustainable growth across the Asia-Pacific region. Its day-to-day agenda focuses on supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, enhancing economic productivity, and advancing digital technologies. Discussions also cover ensuring uninterrupted supply chains, strengthening the international trading system, and reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO). The possibility of establishing an Asia-Pacific-wide free trade area is currently being explored. "The work is conducted based on the principle of consensus. Countries have the right to implement or not implement specific initiatives. Furthermore, discussions take place without a strong emphasis on politics; it is, in essence, an economic and largely depoliticized forum," Ushakov said.