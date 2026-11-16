BEIJING, November 16. /TASS/. Moscow’s foreign policy shift toward the East has become irreversible, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said in an interview with the Chinese business newspaper 21st Century Business Herald.

He noted that Russia is a Pacific power, making participation in the work of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum a long-term priority for the country. "Our sweeping pivot to the East has become irreversible. Countries in the region now account for nearly half of Russia’s total foreign trade," Morgulov stressed.