UNITED NATIONS, September 22. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh continue to diligently perform their duties, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said, speaking at the UN Security Council meeting on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Despite the complicated situation, the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues to diligently performs its duties and do everything possible to protect the civilian population," the diplomat said.