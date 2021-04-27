Illegal rallies in Russia accompanied by growth in cyber attacks from overseas — expert

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Experts note a surge in large-scale cyber attacks on official Internet resources of Russian bodies of power when unauthorized protest rallies are held, while the total number of such malicious activities increases in general, Deputy Director of Russia’s National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents Nikolai Murashov told an online briefing on cyber security issues.

"A growth in the number of computer attacks of such kind [large-scale DDoS attacks - TASS] has been recorded against official information resources of Russia’s bodies of power during unauthorized protest rallies in support of [blogger Alexey] Navalny," Murashov noted. Official websites of the Foreign Ministry, Labor Ministry, Ministry of Economic Development, Prosecutor General’s Office and National Guard were targeted.

"Sources of the malicious interference were particularly located in the US address space. We note that the attacks were conducted according to the same scenario on different days," the deputy head stressed.