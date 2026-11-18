SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Participants in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Business Summit plan to facilitate cross-border payments for small businesses and the general public by enhancing the interoperability of QR codes, according to the Shenzhen Initiative of the APEC Business Summit.

"We intend to enhance the interoperability of cross-border payments using QR codes to facilitate such transactions for small, medium, and micro-enterprises, as well as for the general public," the document states, the full text of which was published by the Xinhua News Agency.

According to the document, summit participants will strengthen partnerships, including through events such as the China International Supply Chain Expo, and work together to build "safer, more stable, open, and inclusive global supply chains." The parties also plan to increase investment in human capital and promote the upskilling and mobility of the workforce within the region.