MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russian non-resource non-energy exports to friendly nations have approached the level of eight trillion rubles ($97 bln), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the Made in Russia forum.

"Supplies of non-resource non-energy goods to these countries are gradually approaching eight trillion rubles as of the end of eight months," the prime minister said. "Trade reorientation to more promising markets of the Eurasian Economic Union, CIS, the BRICS association, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is close to completion in general. Interaction with nations of Asia, Latin America, and the African continent is becoming stronger," he noted.

In Africa, Russian traditional partners are complemented with "new countries are added, which definitely has positive influence on dynamics and quality of transactions," Mishustin noted. "For example, our non-resource non-energy exports to countries of Tropical Africa increased by 35% from January to August of this year. Supplies of chemicals soared by 80%; by more than 30% for the section of pharmacy, perfumery, and cosmetics," he added.