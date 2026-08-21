Russia develops first combat robot that disarms mines with laser

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russian specialists have developed a laser device for remote mine clearance based on a robotic platform that renders munitions harmless at a distance of up to 500 meters by burning away the explosive material without detonation. The innovation was first shown on the Zvezda TV channel’s Military Acceptance program.

"The footage shows the beam silently burning through the munition's casing and igniting the explosive inside without detonating it. The temperature reaches 1,000°C. This unique experiment was recorded using a thermal imager," experts said on the program.

The laser is mounted on a ground robotic system. The system offers several advantages: it is completely safe for bomb disposal experts - the robot can be sent ahead of the team; it ensures surgical precision in striking the target, as the laser travels in a straight line, allowing the operator to lock onto a target precisely within the crosshairs; it operates successfully in fog and smoke screen conditions. Using an elevation mechanism, the system can engage targets at distances of up to 500 meters.

The new system, as was noted in the program, is ideal for use in partially destroyed buildings, allowing bomb disposal experts to carry out demining without risking their lives.