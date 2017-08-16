Russian expert says North Korea takes first step to finding compromise with US

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. By making a decision to delay a missile attack on the US Pacific island of Guam, Pyongyang has taken the first step to finding a compromise with Washington, head of the Center for Korean Studies of the Institute of Far Eastern Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Zhebin told TASS on Wednesday.

"The statement that [North Korean leader] Kim Jong-un has made, announcing his decision to delay the missile attack on Guam, may be considered as North Korea’s moratorium on the launches of its intercontinental ballistic missiles," he said. "They previously announced these launches and now they say that the launches will be delayed. This is a signal for Washington making it clear that Pyongyang is ready to search for a compromise, it has actually taken the first step in this direction," the expert added.

According to Zhebin, "now Pyongyang will keep an eye on what the United States will do, actually clarifying that these measures are temporary."

The Russian expert also said that North Korea’s further actions "will depend on whether the Trump administration takes into account Pyongyang’s intention to start searching for a compromise in order to overcome the concerns that the US and North Korea have about each other."

Russian-Chinese initiative

The expert also said that under the current circumstances, Moscow and Beijing should not stand aside. "It is important for them to draw the United States’ attention to the fact that North Korea, despite all the propaganda that describes it as an aggressive and unpredictable state, has turned out to be capable of searching for compromises and putting them forward," Zhebin pointed out. "At first, these initiatives don’t seem very impressive and are usually accompanied by traditional rhetoric against the US, but a fact remains a fact," he added.

At the same time, the expert expressed hope that Washington will respond to "North Korea’s conciliatory gesture and take some reciprocal steps, if not canceling the upcoming joint military drills with South Korea, then at least removing them away from North Korea’s borders and maybe even resuming the negotiating process."

"The way the United States reacts to Pyongyang’s conciliatory move will show if Washington is ready to search for a solution to the North Korean issue through negotiations," Zhebin said. "Or maybe they are still willing to use force, impose sanctions and exert pressure - a policy that neither Russia nor China will support," he noted.