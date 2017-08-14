China imposes embargo on imports of coal and other products from North Korea

Well-known golfer arrested in Moscow for killing motherWorld August 14, 14:53
BEIJING, August 14. /TASS/. The Chinese government has imposed embargo on imports of coal, seafood, iron, iron ore, lead and lead ore from North Korea from August 15, the Chinese Commerce Ministry has reported on its website on Monday.
This measure was taken to implement Resolution 2371 of the UN Security Council as of August 5. The Security Council tightened sanctions against North Korea in response to the test-firing carried out by the country.
The document, in particular, stipulates introduction of a ban on exports of a whole range of minerals and products from North Korea, including coal, iron, lead and seafood. The countries that inked contracts on these products with Pyongyang have to complete imports of purchased mineral resources and goods within 30 days since the document’s adoption. The resolution also sets out a ban on establishment of new joint ventures with North Korea and additional investments into the existing joint ventures.
According to the document, countries in which North Koreans are working are prohibited from increasing their number. The document also obliges states not to allow in their ports vessels reported as violating sanctions regime by the UN Security Council’s special committee, except for cases of emergency.