US, North Korea scale down rhetoric over situation on Korean Peninsula — Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 16, 13:19 UTC+3

The Russian foreign minister hopes that "the hot heads have cooled down"

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia has noted that Washington and Pyongyang had toned down their rhetoric over situation on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We have noted recently that they had somewhat scaled down their rhetoric. Perhaps, we should hail that and, at least, hope that the hot heads have cooled down."

"Together with China, we have put forward an initiative [on July 4], which specifies the dual freeze principle, which means that North Kora will not test nuclear weapons and missiles and South Korea will not conduct large-scale exercises in the region," the minister noted.

"The issue at hand here is not arguing that one’s approach is correct. One should think about the fate of the region, the destinies of hundreds of thousands of people who, according to expert estimates, can be affected, if hostilities begin, rather than some misinterpreted prestige considerations," Russia’s top diplomat stressed.

Lavrov also said that possible measures to exert economic pressure on Pyongyang have been exhausted and Moscow opposes initiatives proposed by some of its partners to economically strangle North Korea.

"Speaking about the exerted pressure on Pyongyang in order to force it into implementation of the well-known UN Security Council resolutions, we are confident that all measures of economic pressure are exhausted," Lavrov said.

"We cannot support the ideas, which some of our partners continue developing and which are literally aimed to economically strangle North Korea," the top Russian diplomat added.

Persons
Sergey Lavrov
