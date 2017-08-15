Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Expert comments on US-North Korea conflict

World
August 15, 16:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

An expert believes the dispute between US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is unlikely to dissolve into a full-fledged armed conflict

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Jon Chol Jin

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. A dispute between US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un is unlikely to dissolve into a full-fledged armed conflict, CEO of the National Committee for BRICS Research and Director of the Center for Russian Strategy in Asia of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Economy, Georgy Toloraya, said in a conversation with a TASS reporter on Tuesday.

"What is going on between North Korea and the US is a psychological and information attack. You see, everyone is used to loud statements from North Koreans, and their threats to turn everyone into a nuclear ash do not surprise anyone anymore," he said. "However, when President Trump started assimilating to this rhetoric, everyone got tense, especially after Obama’s usual policy of strategic patience. Still, this is now just a dispute between two politicians with a similar disposition."

Read also

Russian diplomat warns US and North Korea playing 'dangerous game to up the ante'

Situation around North Korea coming close to potential use of force — Russian diplomat

Trump’s statements on North Korea reminiscent of Bush’s preventive war doctrine — expert

German chancellor says no military solution to North Korean issue

Lavrov hopes common sense will prevail in Washington over North Korea issue

According to the expert, the joint statement by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Defense James Mattis published in The Wall Street Journal on Sunday demonstrates the intention for talks, "though not the most explicit one", "which should be given attention to, as the most important thing today is to observe the agreement on a double freeze to avoid further escalation of tension in the region." The expert also stressed that "it is important for both countries to start a dialogue, though the bilateral [dialogue] may not be constructive, as there will be no guarantees of the agreements’ implementation." So, Toloraya explained, it is necessary that all interested countries should sit down for talks and, first of all, return to the issue of North Korea’s nuclear program suspension.

"As for the threats of attacks on Guam, these are idle threats, to my mind, as North Korea does not have the needed military power to stand against the US, and this move might lead to its total annihilation," the expert noted. Still, he did not rule out the possibility of making pinpoint strikes. "It is possible, of course, that the US shoots down the North Korean missile during the launch, for example, or some of the sides sink the other’s vessel, and this will become a dead line then, an appeal to finally sit down for talks," the Eastern scholar explained.

According to Toloraya, the main task facing the Pyongyang regime is to unite two Koreas and, in case North Korea continues expanding its potential and advances to Seoul, the United States will hardly interfere, because, as de Gaulle said, "the US won’t sacrifice Los Angeles or New York for Seoul," and by the time North Korea becomes capable of attacking South Korea they may as well have intercontinental delivery systems.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Expert comments on US-North Korea conflict
2
Putin vows to strengthen partnership with India
3
Moscow to respond in kind to new US moves against Russian diplomatic missions
4
At least 20 ships take part in Baltic Fleet military drills
5
Russia’s super-heavy carrier rocket to be ready for tests in 2027
6
Iran’s withdrawal from nuclear deal unlikely, expert says
7
Reduction of 2018 defense spending not related to rearmament programs — Putin
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама