Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

German chancellor says no military solution to North Korean issue

World
August 11, 18:40 UTC+3 BERLIN

Angela Merkel is confident that escalating rhetoric will not help resolve the conflict

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

BERLIN, August 11. /TASS/. Sharp statements will not help resolve the conflict surrounding North Korea, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference following her talks with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi and Director General of the International Organization for Migration William Lacy Swing on Friday.

Read also

Trump says US prepared military solutions against North Korea’s actions

According to Merkel, the search for a way out of the crisis should be conducted on the United Nations Security Council platform.

"I am confident that escalating rhetoric will not help resolve the conflict," the German chancellor said. "Nor do I see a military solution to it," she added.

Merkel also pointed out that in order to find a way out of the current situation, there was the need for "continuous work in the United Nations Security Council and more close cooperation, particularly between the United States and China," also involving other regional countries.

Washington and Pyongyang have recently been exchanging sharp statements. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that North Korea should stop threatening the United States, otherwise Washington will answer with "fire and fury the likes of which the world has never seen." North Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA) later reported that Pyongyang was "carefully examining" plans for a missile strike on the Andersen Air Force Base located on the US Pacific territory of Guam.

Read also
Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya

Russia hopes US will not provoke North Korea to take dangerous steps

At the same time, KCNA issued a detailed statement saying that a relevant plan is expected to be ready by mid-August. According to the plan, four Hwasong-12 missiles will fly around 3,400 kilometers, particularly crossing Japan’s airspace, and land in water 30-40 kilometers off the Guam coast. In Pyongyang’s opinion, this step will be aimed at deterring the US forces in the Asia-Pacific region.

Tensions around the Korean Peninsula started to rise in light of the implementation of the North Korean missile program. In July, Pyongyang conducted two ballistic missile tests which provoked a sharp response from the United States, Japan and South Korea. Washington has been repeatedly stating that no option including the use of military force could be ruled out.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Angela Merkel
In other media
Реклама
Photo
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
12
Deadly wildfires in southern Europe
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Four best teams qualify for Tank Biathlon’s final stage
2
Russia’s 5th-generation fighter jet named as Su-57
3
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
4
NATO comments on North Korea’s possible attack on US Pacific base
5
Russian army to start getting 5th-generation fighter jets in 2018
6
Russia's top diplomat shares his view on 'controlled chaos' theory
7
Trump’s statements on North Korea reminiscent of Bush’s preventive war doctrine — expert
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама