Trump says US prepared military solutions against North Korea’s actions

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Washington had prepared a military response to North Korea’s actions in case Pyongyang acts unwisely, he said on Twitter.
Military solutions are now fully in place,locked and loaded,should North Korea act unwisely. Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2017
Washington and Pyongyang exchanged hostile rhetoric several times this week. Trump promised to respond to Kim Jong Un’s actions "with fire and fury."
President Trump vows America will respond to North Korean threats with "fire & fury" in a warning to the rogue nation pic.twitter.com/UaE2rPkZ6f— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) 9 August 2017
Later the Korean Central News Agency reported that the republic’s army was developing a plan to launch missiles in Guam’s direction in order to demonstrate the possibility of making a preventive strike over US military facilities, including Andersen Ari Force Base where B-52 strategic bombers are located.
On Thursday, the Korean Central News Agency spread a more detailed report which said that development of a corresponding plan would be completed by mid-August. It said that four Hwasong-12 missiles had to fly about 3,400 kilometers, including in airspace above Japan’s Shimane, Hiroshima and Kochi Prefectures and then fall into the water 30-40km away from Guam. According to Pyongyang, such actions are directed at restraining American powers in the Asian-Pacific Region.