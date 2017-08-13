Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Situation around North Korea coming close to potential use of force - Russian diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
August 13, 16:56 updated at: August 13, 18:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"It has come very close to a potential possibility of a force conflict," said Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Share
1 pages in this article
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova

© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. The risk of a force solution to the crisis around North Korea is very high, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

"How far the situation has gone… Well, it has come very close to a potential possibility of a force conflict," she said in an interview with the evening news roundup on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"If the force scenario is really used and if the situation really develops in a way the Washington establishment is threatening with, it will be a real catastrophe," she said.

According to Zakharova, the United States seems not to understand consequences of a potential force conflict which will "affect all countries of the region, and not only them."

"Representatives of the establishment, Congressmen are reassuring people saying they should not worry about that as it will not kill people in the US, it will kill people in other countries, implying not only North Korea. I think they mean South Korea as well," she noted.

These week, Washington and Pyongyang have been exchanging sharp statements. On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that North Korea should stop threatening the United States, otherwise Washington will answer with "fire and fury the likes of which the world has never seen." North Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA) later reported that Pyongyang was "carefully examining" plans for a missile strike on the Andersen Air Force Base located on the US Pacific territory of Guam.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Situation around North Korea coming close to potential use of force - Russian diplomat
2
Russia leads in tank biathlon at 2017 International Army Games after half of races
3
Three Russian nationals detained in Spain after brawl with lethal outcome
4
Es Sukhne in Syria is liberated, opening way for Deir ez-Zor offensive - Defense Ministry
5
Four best teams qualify for Tank Biathlon’s final stage
6
Russian diplomat calls not to speculate on possible closure of Russian consulate in US
7
Neutral triumph of Russian athletics: Lasitskene wins gold at 2017 World Championships
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама