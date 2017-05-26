Putin says attackers, masterminds of terror attack in Egypt must not go unpunished

Ties with Russia among top priorities for Beijing — China’s top diplomatWorld May 26, 18:35
MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered condolences to Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi over the tragic effects of the terrorist attack in El Minya Province, the Kremlin’s press-service said.
"In his message the Russian leader pointed out that the killing of pilgrims, some of them women and children, came as yet another evidence of the barbaric, inhuman essence of terrorism. The attackers and masterminds of that atrocity must not go unpunished," the press-service said.
"Several days ago Copt Patiarch Tavadros II reviewed the measures the Egyptian leadership was taking for the sake of preserving inter-confessional peace in the country," the presidential press-service quotes Putin as saying. "I am certain that terrorist forces will fail to intimidate the Egyptian people or breed discord among the followers of different religions," he said.
Putin confirmed that Russia would remain Egypt’s reliable ally in the struggle with terrorism. He offered condolences to the relatives and dear ones of those killed and wished fast recovery to the injured.
Earlier on Friday unidentified gunmen rained with bullets a bus that was carrying pilgrims near the St. Samuel Monastery. According to early reports 23 were killed and 25 others injured.