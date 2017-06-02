Back to Main page
US sends B-52 bombers, 800 pilots to NATO drills near Russian borders — media

World
June 02, 8:28 UTC+3 NEW YORK

The exercises will take place on the territory of several countries, including those that border Russia

NEW YORK, June 2. /TASS/. The United States deployed B-52 strategic bombers and 800 pilots in Europe to take part in a series of planned NATO military exercises this month, CNN reported.

The exercises will take place in the Baltic Sea and on the territory of several countries, including those that border Russia.

