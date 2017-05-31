Putin believes NATO expansion policy is short-sighted

PARIS, May 31. /TASS/. The United States and its NATO partners lead short-sighted policies, building up their military capabilities and expanding the alliance, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Le Figaro.

"For us this is a sign that our partners in both Europe and the United States are pursuing a short-sighted policy, they do not look a step forward - our Western partners have already lost this habit," Putin said.

Putin noted that after the collapse of the Soviet Union, American and European politicians assured Moscow that the alliance would not expand. On the contrary, there were proposals to create a common new security system. Its formation, perhaps, would have allowed to avoid the US unilaterally withdrawing from the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty and construction of missile defense elements in Europe, which violates strategic balance and creates risks for international security.

Putin urged to "Stop contriving mythical Russian threats, some hybrid wars." "The only prospect is cooperation in all areas, including security issues," the President added.