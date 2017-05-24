Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Experts say rising military spending to push Europe to reconsider NATO’s role

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 24, 17:56 UTC+3 MOSCOW

"Trump has opened the Pandora box, demanding from Europe to increase military expenditures to 2% of GDP," the expert said

Share
1 pages in this article
© EPA PHOTO BELGA/BENOIT DOPPAGNE

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. European countries’ mounting military expenditures on NATO are getting Europe ‘hooked on’ the alliance, which will finally prompt EU states to reconsider the alliance’s role, experts said on Wednesday.

President of the Academy of Geopolitical Problems Leonid Ivashov believes that Europe is now reconsidering NATO’s role.

Read also

Russian envoy: Military budget of NATO’s European states exceeds Russia’s and China’s

"There are three basic players in the alliance: the United States, transnational capital and the EU," the expert told a roundtable discussion.

"The Americans need the alliance to keep a tight rein on Europe. For transnational capital, it is important to have NATO working for them, winning new markets, influencing the pricing policy and destroying competitors. But why does the EU need NATO?" he said.

In the expert’s opinion, the military alliance is an instrument of global scope, which "cannot fight terrorism" single-handedly.

US President Donald Trump "won’t weaken the US influence in the alliance as this would eventually allow EU countries to pursue an economic and military policy differing from US interests," the expert said.

In turn, Dmitry Danilov, head of the European security section of the Institute of Europe at the Russian Academy of Sciences, believes that the US president who is demanding from European countries to boost military expenditures to increase their contribution to NATO is getting Europe "hooked on" the alliance.

"Trump has opened the Pandora box, demanding from Europe to increase military expenditures to 2% of GDP," the expert said.

Read also

NATO still has ‘birthmarks’ of Cold War — Putin

"Now Europe is ‘on the hook.’ Therefore, the balance inside the Trans-Atlantic unity is under question," he added.

As the expert noted, the EU countries won’t be able to achieve the stated indicators even by 2024. However, military spending will be a major issue on the agenda of a forthcoming NATO summit in Brussels.

"NATO countries, of course, are following this path, including Germany that has insignificantly increased military expenditures. However, other European countries cannot do this," Danilov said.

"Europe won’t be fulfilling this requirement; however, some steps will be demonstrated in this direction and everyone will be content at this moment," the expert said.

According to the expert, this policy by European countries comes from Europe’s awareness of how unstable the position of Trump is in the United States and that is why "no stake can be made on what the incumbent US administration demands."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
Companies
NATO
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin decorates commandoes for two-day face-to-face clash with militants in Syria
2
Former Finnish PM points to signs of improvement in Russia-West relations
3
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
4
Putin sets task of accelerating work on super-heavy rocket
5
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020
6
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
7
Russian 'soldier of the future' combat gear tested in Syria
TOP STORIES
Реклама