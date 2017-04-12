Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

NATO still has ‘birthmarks’ of Cold War — Putin

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 12, 13:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian president noted that the North Atlantic Alliance still remains "very ideological"
Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russia's presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. NATO, which was created during the Cold War, has not transformed itself under the modern realities and continues living in a paradigm of bloc confrontation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Mir 24 TV channel.

Read also
Putin accuses NATO of trying to embroil Russia in confrontation

Putin recalled that NATO was created during the confrontation between two blocs, but now there aren’t any ideological differences between the countries, including in Europe. "But these birthmarks of the Cold War, they are very visible in NATO. This organization continues living in a paradigm of bloc confrontation," Putin said.

The president noted that the North Atlantic Alliance remains very ideological, "despite various statements" that it should transform under modern conditions:

"We have heard many such statements, but still we don’t see any real transformation." 

When asked on the parallels between NATO and the Collective Security Treaty Organization [CSTO], a military alliance bringing together six post-Soviet states, including Russia, Putin said: "We have another atmosphere of organization [compared with NATO]."

He stressed that the CSTO was created already in the new conditions and is aimed at combating such modern threats as terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and transborder crime. The Russian leader noted that the CSTO does not make "joint clearly political statements" and all decisions are taken by a true consensus, rather than a formal one.

"Still, we cannot avoid such global things that pose a threat for the whole world. For example, we spoke many times about our opposition to the deployment of missile defense systems, arms in space and so on. We believe it is possible to formulate our common approach to such fundamental global issues and we are doing this," he said.

Read also

Putin says relations between post-Soviet bloc states closer than between NATO counties
Russian ambassador urges NATO to abandon military domination policy
US Senate votes overwhelmingly in favor of Montenegro’s accession to NATO
Stoltenberg highlights importance of NATO-Russia contacts ‘when tensions are high’
Russian Airborne Force ex-commander admits possibility of NATO’s attack on eastern flank
German defense minister says NATO and US should team up with Russia
Stoltenberg: NATO not planning 'to match Russia soldier for soldier, tank for tank'

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
NATO
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Supreme Court to continue hearings on Jehovah's Witnesses ban
2
Everything you need to know about Jehovah’s Witnesses
3
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s use of force in Syria as challenge to global security
4
UN experts voice concern over possible ban on Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia
5
Moscow urges to prevent new US strikes on Syria
6
Russian diplomat says situation in Venezuela causes concern
7
NATO still has ‘birthmarks’ of Cold War — Putin
TOP STORIES
Реклама