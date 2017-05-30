Severe thunderstorm kills 15 in Moscow — Investigative Committee

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The death toll from the storm that hit Moscow and its suburbs on Monday, has grown to 15, Russian Investigative Committee Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko told TASS.

"As of now, the natural disaster claimed the lives of 15 people (ten in Moscow and five in the Moscow region), while around 200 people suffered injuries. There are underage children among the victims," Petrenko said.

According to her, the injured have been taken to hospitals. In particular, doctors have been trying to save the lives of a girl and a boy who sustained head injuries.

Rescue workers have already examined a number of sites where the storm caused damage. They are also questioning eye witnesses and estimating the damage.

The Investigative Committee’s Main Investigations Department has set up a team to look into the deaths caused by the storm. The team has been coordinating the activities of rescue workers and assessing information about the storm’s consequences. After the probe completes, procedural decisions will be made.

