Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow

World
May 29, 16:59 UTC+3

Severe thunderstorms on Monday afternoon have left at least seven people dead

© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS
© EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
© EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS
© Artiom Geodakyan/TASS
MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The death toll after violent thunderstorms that hit Moscow on Monday afternoon has left at least seven people dead and 69 injured, a source at the capital’s emergency services told TASS.

Five victims were killed by falling trees in Moscow’s northern, eastern and southwest districts. A man died as a bus stop was ripped off by the wind in the capital’s south.

More than 40 people sought medical assistance in Moscow's storm, Moscow Mayor Sobyanin said on Twitter:

"A destructive storm uprooted several hundred trees. We are taking necessary measures to liquidate the aftermath," the mayor tweeted.

"According to medics, people were killed in different districts as trees and other objects were blown down," the source said earlier.

According to the source, at least 69 people needed medical aid after the storm.

