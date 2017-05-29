Violent thunderstorm hits Moscow

Raging thunderstorm strikes Moscow leaving seven dead, 69 injured — sourceWorld May 29, 18:01
MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The death toll after violent thunderstorms that hit Moscow on Monday afternoon has left at least seven people dead and 69 injured, a source at the capital’s emergency services told TASS.
#Ураган #Москва #Май #погода pic.twitter.com/pEmR91YBnv— Александр (@QGEIS) 29 May 2017
Five victims were killed by falling trees in Moscow’s northern, eastern and southwest districts. A man died as a bus stop was ripped off by the wind in the capital’s south.
Ураган уничтожил шумоизоляционный забор в Москве— Москва FM (@92fmru) 29 May 2017
Видео: @pearler15 pic.twitter.com/ZsJs4wGQx2
More than 40 people sought medical assistance in Moscow's storm, Moscow Mayor Sobyanin said on Twitter:
В результате урагана есть погибшие, более 40 человек обратились за медицинской помощью. Мои соболезнования родным и близким погибших— Сергей Собянин (@MosSobyanin) 29 May 2017
"A destructive storm uprooted several hundred trees. We are taking necessary measures to liquidate the aftermath," the mayor tweeted.
Разрушительный ураган повалил несколько сотен деревьев. Принимаем необходимые меры по ликвидации последствий стихии— Сергей Собянин (@MosSobyanin) 29 May 2017
"According to medics, people were killed in different districts as trees and other objects were blown down," the source said earlier.
#ураган Москва. Сорвало крышу pic.twitter.com/2Hfx8Zgc6l— Ivan A. Shmakov (@ivan_shmakov) 29 May 2017
According to the source, at least 69 people needed medical aid after the storm.
Мы с @veroburn любим приключения попали в ураган. Стояли и визжали, пока вокруг падали деревья и разбивались машины мне тоже немного перепало по голове, разбились очки #ураган #Москва #moscow #ураганвмоскве