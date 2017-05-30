Back to Main page
Hurricane in central Russia damages over 180 roofs, nearly 2,000 cars

World
May 30, 8:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The wind gusts have taken down more than 6,500 trees

© Anton Novoderzhkin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The hurricane that hit central Russia on Monday has damaged roofs of more than 180 buildings and over 1,900 vehicles, the emergencies ministry said.

The wind gusts have taken down more than 6,500 trees. More than 130 commuter trains and 23 long distance trains were delayed and four aero express trains to the Vnukovo airport were canceled.

The hurricane cut off power in more than 300 settlements and 16,500 buildings home to over 44,000 people and almost 1,400 country houses.

In Moscow, the storm affected transport in 20 streets and more than 50 flights were delayed at the airports. The hurricane plucked about 3,500 trees and damaged roofs of more than 140 high-rise buildings and administrative buildings, and over 1,500 cars.

In the Moscow Region, the thunderstorm blew down over 3,000 trees and damaged roofs of 42 houses and maternity clinics, and also 322 cars.

The hurricane claimed 11 lives and almost 150 people sought medical assistance in Moscow. Two people, including a child, were killed in the Moscow Region.

More than 22,000 people are involved in the effort to deal with the aftermath of the hurricane in Moscow and the Moscow Region, as well as in central Russia’s Vladimir, Tula, Tver, Ryazan and Kaluga Regions.

