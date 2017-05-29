Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The hurricane that struck Moscow City on Monday afternoon was unprecedented, Moscow City mayor Sergei Sobyanin told TASS.

"I can't remember within my recollection any other such calamity with the number of dead and injured as big as this one," he said.

The hurricane plucked about 3,500 trees, the mayor has said.

Gale-force wind with gusts of up to 28 meters per second and a shower struck Moscow at around 16:00 hours Moscow Standard Time.

"At this moment, early reports say eleven people died and more than seventy others received injuries."

"Tragic events occurred in Moscow, where as a result of calamity, a storm, 11 people were killed and 70 received major injuries," the mayor said as he visited the Sklifosovsky Research Institute of Emergency Medicine.

"Those injured receive necessary medical treatment. A Moscow government session tomorrow will decide on financial compensations, although no money can compensate for human losses, human tragedy," he said. "I send my condolences to the families of the killed and injured," the mayor said.

Sobyanin said the families of those killed in the thunderstorms will get one million rubles (about $17,760) each.