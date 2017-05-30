Kremlin offers condolences to Moscow storm victims

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin expresses condolences to the families of those killed as a result of the violent thunderstorm that hammered Moscow on Monday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Of course, the Kremlin offers condolences to relatives of the victims of this natural disaster, wishes the soonest recovery to those injured and expresses sympathy to those people whose property was damaged," Peskov told reporters.

"We see that the Moscow government is promptly taking all the necessary disaster relief steps," he added.

The Monday thunderstorm left 16 people dead in Moscow and its surrounding neighborhoods. More than 100 people remain in hospitals.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the storm blew down some 14,000 trees and damaged roofs of more than 240 buildings, and over 2,500 cars.