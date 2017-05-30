Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin offers condolences to Moscow storm victims

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 14:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

the storm blew down some 14,000 trees and damaged roofs of more than 240 buildings, and left at least 14 people dead

Share
1 pages in this article
© Andrew Lubimov/Moscow News Agency photo via AP

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Kremlin expresses condolences to the families of those killed as a result of the violent thunderstorm that hammered Moscow on Monday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Read also

Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'

"Of course, the Kremlin offers condolences to relatives of the victims of this natural disaster, wishes the soonest recovery to those injured and expresses sympathy to those people whose property was damaged," Peskov told reporters.

"We see that the Moscow government is promptly taking all the necessary disaster relief steps," he added.

The Monday thunderstorm left 16 people dead in Moscow and its surrounding neighborhoods. More than 100 people remain in hospitals.

According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, the storm blew down some 14,000 trees and damaged roofs of more than 240 buildings, and over 2,500 cars.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian anti-submarine destroyer enters English Channel
2
Lavrov slams Macron's 'media propaganda' remarks as post-Obama policy aftereffect
3
Moscow concerned over US threats against Syria’s armed forces
4
Russia to sell ‘soldier of the future’ combat gear to foreign customers
5
Moscow utility crews clean up freak storm’s aftermath
6
Moscow mayor says Monday's hurricane in Moscow 'unprecedented'
7
Moscow concerned over no breakthrough in US administration’s relations with Russia
TOP STORIES
Реклама