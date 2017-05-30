Back to Main page
Moscow utility crews clean up freak storm’s aftermath

Society & Culture
May 30, 11:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Over 35,000 people and 4,500 vehicles are engaged in the clean-up

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow’s public works crews are laboring diligently to clean up the mess that was left in the wake of yesterday’s hurricane that had ripped through the Russian capital, the city’s municipal press service told reporters today.

"Municipal crews will be working hard until all the effects of the windstorm have been removed," the press service reported, noting that the crews are cutting fallen trees to pieces to clear them from streets and courtyards.

As it was earlier reported, over 35,000 people and 4,500 vehicles are engaged in the clean-up.

Powerful wind gusts uprooted trees, overturned bus stops, ripped roofs from buildings and downed large-scale billboards yesterday. Fourteen people were reported dead and over 100 people were injured. Authorities will allocate 1 mln rubles (17,850$) to each of the deceased victims’ families. Powerful freak winds blew down more than 3,500 trees.

