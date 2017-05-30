Hurricane death toll rises to 14 in Moscow, Moscow Region

Hurricane death toll rises to 14 in Moscow, Moscow RegionWorld May 30, 9:52
MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Hurricane killed 14 people in Moscow and the Moscow Region on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, told TASS.
"Eleven people were killed in Moscow and three others in the Moscow Region," Petrenko said.
One of the victims is a minor, the Health Ministry said.