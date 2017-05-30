Back to Main page
Over 30,000 people in three Russian regions remain without electricity after storm

World
May 30, 5:28 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow went through a harsh hurricane on Monday, with gusts of gale-force wind at 28 meters per second and a torrential-like shower

© Artyom Geodakyan/TASS

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Power supplies remain disrupted in three Russian regions, leaving over 30,000 people without electricity, the Central Region’s emergencies ministry department said in a statement on Tuesday.

A powerful storm on Monday afternoon hit six Central Russian regions, knocking down power lines in the Moscow Region, the Tula Region, the Ryazan Region, the Kaluga Region, the Tver Region and the Vladimir Region. Power lines are still being fixed in the first three of them.

"As of 1:00 Moscow time, a total of 127 settlements remain without electricity in these regions, including 20 municipal districts, 40 objects of social importance, over 9,000 houses that are home to over 30,000 people," the ministry said.

Power supplies are expected to be restored in full by 08:00 Moscow time.

Moscow went through a harsh hurricane on Monday, with gusts of gale-force wind at 28 meters per second and a torrential-like shower. In total, more than 1,370 people and 468 units of hardware are involved in post-disaster recovery effort. The casualty reports are still being verified, but, according to initial estimates, at least 11 people were killed and about 140 injured when the storm hit Moscow.

