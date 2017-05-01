Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

UN chief welcomes Kazakhstan’s efforts toward reconciliation in Syria — Astana

World
May 01, 4:05 UTC+3 ASTANA

Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during his visit to the United States

Share
1 pages in this article

ASTANA, May 1. /TASS/. At a meeting with Kazakhstan’s top diplomat in New York, the UN chief expressed full support of Astana’s efforts toward reconciliation in Syria, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service has said.

Kazakh Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov met with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres during his visit to the United States on Sunday.

Read also

Astana talks participants outline plan for prisoner swap

"The minister informed the secretary general about the negotiation process on Syria in Astana. Guterres expressed his full support to the process, because, in his opinion, these negotiations pave the way for success of the Geneva talks," the ministry said in a statement.

During the meeting, Guterres said he would take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and the opening of the Expo-2017 exhibition in the Kazakh capital on May 8-9.

"It was stressed that it will be his second visit to Kazakhstan in six months, which demonstrates that the UN pays great attention to cooperation with Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries," the Kazakh Foreign Ministry said.

Kazakhstan also suggested setting up an international UN hub in the Kazakh city of Almaty and said it was ready to allocate a building for the purpose.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
13
Who runs the world? Berlin's W20 women's summit reveals who
5
French presidential hopefuls cast ballots in first round of election
6
Truck rams into crowd in downtown Stockholm
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Merkel to pay first visit to Russia in two years for talks with Putin
2
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
3
Ukraine blows money by building dam to cut Crimea off water — Russian lawmaker
4
US anti-missile systems in Eastern Europe violate INF Treaty - Russian foreign ministry
5
North Korea’s senior diplomat holds talks with Russia’s ambassador
6
Russian warships to head to South China Sea in early September
7
Russia checks Aerospace Force for readiness to defend facilities against advanced weapons
TOP STORIES
Реклама