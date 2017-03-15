Astana talks participants outline plan for prisoner swap

ASTANA, March 15. /TASS/. Participants of the international meeting in Astana have formulated proposals on exchanging prisoners in Syria, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Akylbek Kamaldinov said.

"The talks in Astana have resulted in the signing of a deal on setting up a group for monitoring ceasefire, composed of Iran, Russia and Turkey, which will be subordinated to the UN, and also proposals on exchanging prisoners were outlined," he said.

The representatives of the Syrian ceasefire guarantor-states - Russia, Turkey and Iran - also discussed a range of other issues, including "the implementation of military agreements reached earlier at the Astana platform, and considered the ways of enhancing trilateral joint steps on settling the Syrian crisis," he said.