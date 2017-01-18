Back to Main page
Russia’s Kamaz seeks to boost truck exports to Vietnam

Business & Economy
January 18, 8:55 UTC+3 HANOI
Kamaz’ policy is aimed at long-term presence on the Vietnamese market seen as a strategic one in the Asia Pacific region
HANOI, January 17. /TASS/. Russia’s biggest truck manufacturer Kamaz plans to increase exports of its trucks to Vietnam and get a stronghold at the markets of its neighbors - Cambodia and Laos, Kamaz Director General Sergei Kogogin, who is currently on a working visit to Vietnam, told TASS on Tuesday.

Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks

"Despite the difficulties, we have always been taking effort to preserve our presence in Vietnam. Moreover, we were tackling this issue in a more scaly way in the past two years and have received a brilliant result. Thus, as many as 1,855 trucks, or about 20% of Kamaz’ overall exports, were sold in Vietnam in 2016," he said.

"Vietnam’s market is becoming more attractive after the free trade zone between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) came into force last October. Russian trucks can be successfully supplied to Laos and Cambodia from Vietnam," he noted.

According to Kogogin, Kamaz sees Vietnam as a base country in Southeast Asia where Kamaz trucks have won recognition as reliable vehicles. Exports of Kamaz trucks to this region began as far back as 1979. Ever since, these truck have been enjoying big demand in such sectors as construction, road freightage and agriculture. Apart from that, some 30% of Kamaz exports go to Vietnam’s army.

Kamaz’ policy is aimed at long-term presence on the Vietnamese market seen as a strategic one in the Asia Pacific region, Kogogin noted. "We have an asset in Vietnam - an enterprise that was engaged in the assembly of Kamaz vehicles. We are looking at resuming its activity. Now it is important to make a right analysis to decide which model to start with," he said, adding the company plans to thoroughly analyze investment perspectives in Vietnam. The company’s further strategy on the Asian markets will depend on this analysis. 

© Nikolai Moshkov/ITAR-TASS

Heavy duty: famous Russian Kamaz trucks

