Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks

Business & Economy
January 17, 15:37 UTC+3
TASS recalls the images of famous trucks as Russia’s KAMAZ-Master rally team heads back home after winning this years' Dakar Rally for the record fourteenth time
1 pages in this article
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider.galleryTable_925465.stepNow *12 +1}} - 12 из {{$root.cfg.modules.slider.gallery_925465.sliderLength-1}}
The first Kamaz truck launching ceremony, 1976
The first Kamaz truck launching ceremony, 1976
The first Kamaz truck launching ceremony, 1976
© Evgeniy Logvinov and Boris Klipinitser/Fotokhronika TASS
An sssembly line of KAMAZ trucks, 1976
An sssembly line of KAMAZ trucks, 1976
An sssembly line of KAMAZ trucks, 1976
© Yevgeny Logvinov/TASS
Test driver seen during a trip in a triple cabin of KAMAZ truck, 1976
Test driver seen during a trip in a triple cabin of KAMAZ truck, 1976
Test driver seen during a trip in a triple cabin of KAMAZ truck, 1976
© Fotokhronika TASS
KAMAZ trucks at the Kama automobile plant, 1978
KAMAZ trucks at the Kama automobile plant, 1978
KAMAZ trucks at the Kama automobile plant, 1978
© Yuri Lizunov/TASS
KAMAZ dump trucks, 1982
KAMAZ dump trucks, 1982
KAMAZ dump trucks, 1982
© Victor Vonog/TASS
Kamaz trucks' load platform, 1982
Kamaz trucks' load platform, 1982
Kamaz trucks' load platform, 1982
© Mikhail Medvedev/TASS
A fire-engine built on Kamaz chassis at an exhibition in Moscow region, 1998
A fire-engine built on Kamaz chassis at an exhibition in Moscow region, 1998
A fire-engine built on Kamaz chassis at an exhibition in Moscow region, 1998
© Alexander Yakovlev/ITAR-TASS
First lot of trucks for the UN manufactured at Kamaz plant in Tatarstan, 1999
First lot of trucks for the UN manufactured at Kamaz plant in Tatarstan, 1999
First lot of trucks for the UN manufactured at Kamaz plant in Tatarstan, 1999
© Mikhail Medvedev/ITAR-TASS
A PTS-2 amphibious transport carrying a Kamaz truck during a show at the Army-2016 International Military Technical Forum, 2016
A PTS-2 amphibious transport carrying a Kamaz truck during a show at the Army-2016 International Military Technical Forum, 2016
A PTS-2 amphibious transport carrying a Kamaz truck during a show at the Army-2016 International Military Technical Forum, 2016
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
KAMAZ truck being driven up the sand dune during the Dakar Rally stage in Chile, 2014
KAMAZ truck being driven up the sand dune during the Dakar Rally stage in Chile, 2014
KAMAZ truck being driven up the sand dune during the Dakar Rally stage in Chile, 2014
© AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano
A member of the KAMAZ-master Russian racing team, racing pilot Anton Shibalov, seen at presentation of the team. in Naberezhnye Chelny, 2016
A member of the KAMAZ-master Russian racing team, racing pilot Anton Shibalov, seen at presentation of the team. in Naberezhnye Chelny, 2016
A member of the KAMAZ-master Russian racing team, racing pilot Anton Shibalov, seen at presentation of the team. in Naberezhnye Chelny, 2016
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
KAMAZ truck seen during the 10th stage of the Rally Dakar 2017 in between Chilecito and San Juan, Argentina, 2017
KAMAZ truck seen during the 10th stage of the Rally Dakar 2017 in between Chilecito and San Juan, Argentina, 2017
KAMAZ truck seen during the 10th stage of the Rally Dakar 2017 in between Chilecito and San Juan, Argentina, 2017
© EPA/DAVID FERNANDEZ
Editors choice
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic January 16, 18:09
A funeral ceremony for Russia's chief military conductor, Lieutenant General Valery Khalilov
Hundreds of mourners pay last respects to Aleksandrov Ensemble's conductor January 16, 17:08
Funeral ceremony for Tu-154 crash victims held at military memorial cemetery near Moscow January 16, 14:57
Funeral ceremony for charity activist Dr. Liza underway at Moscow’s Novodevichy Cemetery January 16, 12:27
Death toll in cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan grows to 37 January 16, 6:20
People walk through the slush in Istiklal Avenue, the city's main shopping road, in Istanbul, January 10
Photos of the week: Obama's farewell speech, Trump vs media and cold snap across the world January 13, 14:19
1
...
{{item.num+1}}
...
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_925465'].sliderLength - 1}}
{{$root.cfg.modules.slider['gallery_925465'].sliderLength - 1}}
+
The first Kamaz truck launching ceremony, 1976
© Evgeniy Logvinov and Boris Klipinitser/Fotokhronika TASS
An sssembly line of KAMAZ trucks, 1976
© Yevgeny Logvinov/TASS
Test driver seen during a trip in a triple cabin of KAMAZ truck, 1976
© Fotokhronika TASS
KAMAZ trucks at the Kama automobile plant, 1978
© Yuri Lizunov/TASS
KAMAZ dump trucks, 1982
© Victor Vonog/TASS
Kamaz trucks' load platform, 1982
© Mikhail Medvedev/TASS
A fire-engine built on Kamaz chassis at an exhibition in Moscow region, 1998
© Alexander Yakovlev/ITAR-TASS
First lot of trucks for the UN manufactured at Kamaz plant in Tatarstan, 1999
© Mikhail Medvedev/ITAR-TASS
A PTS-2 amphibious transport carrying a Kamaz truck during a show at the Army-2016 International Military Technical Forum, 2016
© Sergei Bobylev/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS
KAMAZ truck being driven up the sand dune during the Dakar Rally stage in Chile, 2014
© AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano
A member of the KAMAZ-master Russian racing team, racing pilot Anton Shibalov, seen at presentation of the team. in Naberezhnye Chelny, 2016
© Yegor Aleyev/TASS
KAMAZ truck seen during the 10th stage of the Rally Dakar 2017 in between Chilecito and San Juan, Argentina, 2017
© EPA/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Russia’s KAMAZ-Master rally team heads back home after winning this years' Dakar Rally for the record fourteenth time. KAMAZ is a leading manufacturer of heavy trucks in Russia. The first Kamaz truck was rolled off the production line on February 16, 1976. The company produces over 40 models of trucks and it's heavy duty models are exported to many areas of the world. Reinforced Kamaz trucks are used by the Russian army. TASS recalls the images of victorious Russian trucks. 

 
{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Record-breaking KAMAZ trucks
3
Russian, French scientists study permafrost lakes in Arctic
5
Key facts about the '90s price liberalization in Russia
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Lavrov believes US wanted to use IS, Jabhat al-Nusra to overthrow Assad
2
Putin accuses outgoing US administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s legitimacy
3
S-400 air defense missile regiment to assume combat duty in Crimea
4
Defense Ministry launches large-scale upgrade of practice ranges in west Russia
5
Russia’s VTB Bank gave $11.6 bln loan to buyers of Rosneft stake — RBC
6
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov holds annual press conference
7
Russian PM says up to $1.8 bln to be earmarked to prop up economy in 2017
TOP STORIES
Реклама