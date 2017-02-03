Lavrov, Mogherini agree to hold meeting on sidelines of international event

Russian embassy in Damascus comes under mortar shelling on February 2 and 3Russian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 20:20
Footwear for Arctic: Nanotechnologies vs traditionsBusiness & Economy February 03, 19:51
US expands blacklists on IranWorld February 03, 19:34
Lavrov calls Russia-proposed Syrian draft constitution 'invitation for conversation'Russian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 19:21
Russian warplanes conduct airstrikes near al-Mayadeen in Syria's Deir ez-ZorMilitary & Defense February 03, 18:23
Belarus to impose no restrictions on free entry for Russians, president saysWorld February 03, 18:18
Experts say lifting of US sanctions on FSB as senseless as their impositionRussian Politics & Diplomacy February 03, 18:11
Industry Ministry: Lukashenko's statements will not influence EAEU economic conditionsBusiness & Economy February 03, 17:56
Belarus president orders withdrawal of specialists from EAEU customs authoritiesWorld February 03, 17:37
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini have agreed to hold a personal meeting on the sidelines of one of the forthcoming international events, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday after their telephone conversation.
"The sides agreed to hold a meeting on the sidelines of one of the forthcoming multilateral events to discuss in detail possible cooperation on international and regional problems and on the overall situation in relations between Russia and the European Union," the ministry said.