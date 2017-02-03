Back to Main page
Lavrov, Mogherini agree to hold meeting on sidelines of international event

World
February 03, 20:40 UTC+3
The sides are expected to discuss in detail possible cooperation on international and regional problems and the overall situation in relations between Russia and the EU
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini have agreed to hold a personal meeting on the sidelines of one of the forthcoming international events, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday after their telephone conversation.

"The sides agreed to hold a meeting on the sidelines of one of the forthcoming multilateral events to discuss in detail possible cooperation on international and regional problems and on the overall situation in relations between Russia and the European Union," the ministry said.

