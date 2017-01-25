Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian top diplomat: Moscow was never interested in EU collapse

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 25, 13:17 UTC+3
Lavrov said that Russia also wants most European countries "not to be led by a small group of Russophobes"
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Virginia Mayo

Read also

Senator says EU remains important partner of Russia despite disagreements
Russia interested in EU as strong and independent partner, Putin says
Russian diplomat says Moscow wants EU to be stable, predictable partner
Russia needs EU as strong partner — Dvorkovich

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. Russia has never been interested in the collapse of the European Union, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

"We have never been interested in the EU collapse. President [Vladimir] Putin has repeatedly stated that Russia wants the European Union to be strong, united and independent," Lavrov said, addressing the State Duma.

Lavrov said that Russia also wants most European countries "not to be led by a small group of Russophobes who speculate on the principle of solidarity and force the EU to follow the course, which most EU members do not like."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Japan scrambles fighter jets to intercept Russian bombers
2
Defense contractor to deliver frigate Admiral Gorshkov to Russian Navy in summer
3
Russia biggest lender Sberbank hit with corporate raiding lawsuit in US court
4
Defense minister says troops in south Russia need to be strengthened over tense situation
5
Press review: Astana wraps up peace talks and Kaspersky Lab's top manager arrested
6
China denies deploying intercontinental ballistic missiles near Russian border
7
The Russian hockey amazons
TOP STORIES
Реклама