Russia working on reviving cooperation with EU in all spheres — ambassador

BRUSSELS, January 25. /TASS/. Russia is working to revive cooperation with the EU in all areas, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, told reporters on Wednesday.
"We are working to revive our cooperation in all spheres," he said. "At the expert level, contacts are in progress in many areas. As for contacts at the political level, we are ready to the extent the European Union itself is."