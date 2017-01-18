Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov says EU countries’ leaders openly interfered in US election campaign

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
January 18, 13:52 UTC+3
Angela Merkel, Francois Hollande, Theresa May and the leaders of other European states very actively campaigned for Hillary Clinton, according to Russia's top diplomat
Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. The leaders of countries which are on the list of US allies openly intervened in the US presidential election campaign, while all charges Russia was doing the same are calumnious, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference following a meeting with his visiting Austrian counterpart, OSCE Chairman-in-Office Sebastian Kurz in Moscow on Wednesday.

"Groundless, unfounded and, I should say, calumnious accusations keep surfacing," he said. "What makes the whole situation particularly cynical is we are being accused by those who had intervened in the election campaign in the most active way."

"In contrast to Russia a number of leaders of countries which are US allies were openly campaigning for Hillary Clinton. Very active in that respect were Angela Merkel, Francois Hollande, Theresa May and the leaders of other European states.

Read also
Diplomat says US administration condones its failure at elections by Russian cyberattacks

"European countries’ officials went as far as demonizing Donald Trump," Lavrov said.

Lavrov said Russia had invariably expressed its readiness to work together with any US president the American people might vote for and it was a matter of principle for it to stay aloof from the conflicts between the incumbent and future administrations.

"But some verbal attacks by Barack Obama’s teams against the president-elect begin to look hypocritical," Lavrov said.

"Just a couple of days ago, when Trump in an interview on January 15 expressed his attitude to Germany’s migration policies, my current counterpart. John Kerry, said it was not ethical and an intervention into Germany’s internal affairs," Lavrov said. "Mind you, such things are being said by people who not only tried to lecture other countries, including Europe (for instance Obama personally came out against Brexit), but also intervene in other countries’ affairs in far less harmless ways, such as the use of military force with the aim of replacing governments."

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Elections Foreign policy
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Austria’s president-elect says he is ready to maintain good relations with Russia
2
Trump has big respect for Russian people and culture, says advisor
3
Topol-M missile fired from Plesetsk hits hypothetical target in Kamchatka
4
Putin, Merkel, Hollande agree to give fresh impetus to Normandy Four activities
5
Russian economy is recovering — Societe Generale СEO
6
Bank of Russia may reduce key rate in February — opinion
7
Ministry reports US spy agencies' latest attempt to recruit Russian worker was on Jan 14
TOP STORIES
Реклама